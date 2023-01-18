TP-Link’s regularly $450 Deco X90 2.5GbE Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack returns to $360

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $359.99 shipped. Normally going for $450, this 20% discount, or $90 in savings, marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since April 2022 and comes within $11 of the all-time low. Coming with two mesh units, you can expect coverage of up to 6,000-square feet. This system uses Wi-Fi 6 which will give you access to faster wireless speeds on devices that support the new standard. Don’t have a Wi-Fi 6 device? Don’t worry, the network is backwards compatible with the older standards. The Deco app makes setup simple and quick and then allows easy network management. Each unit has two Ethernet ports, one Gigabit and the other 2.5GbE, with the ability to use an Ethernet run as a backhaul to further increase speeds. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

While each Deco unit has two Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $22.50. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look. I use this switch and it truly is as simple as described here and has worked flawlessly for me so far.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in building out your smart home ecosystem. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Ranchio R3 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $182, the second-best price to date. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your in-ground system. It can also be configured with up to 16 different zones depending on the size of your home’s setup. Then not only will you be able to call up Alexa and Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected.

TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience.

