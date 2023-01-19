Amazon’s 1-day Snow Joe sale delivers up to 61% off snow throwers and brooms from $9.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 61% off Snow Joe snow removal gear from $9.50. You can now score the Snow Joe 24-Volt 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel Kit for $110.99 shipped. Regularly $199 and typically selling in the $160 range over the last year or so, today’s deal is the best price we can find. It is also $1 below the previous deal and is delivering a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking for something to make snow removal around your property a more effortless process for the remainder of this winter or to be prepared for next, this battery-powered snow shovel might do the trick. It features a 2-blade high-impact, low-temperature paddle auger that throws snow up to 20 feet alongside a 400W motor capable of moving up to 1,620 pounds per charge. All of this is supported by the included 24V iON+ 4.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and the charger you’ll need to juice it back up. Head below for more Snow Joe Gold Box deals.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Snow Joe offers at Amazon waiting on this page through the rest of today. They include everything from accessories and snow brooms for the car to the brand’s strain-reducing manual shovels, and more from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. That’s on top of full-on show throwers at up to 54% off and some of the Snow Joe pet-friendly ice melt mixtures. Dive in right here.

Alongside this off-season deal on Rachio’s popular sprinkler controller, we have a few other notable offers to check out in the outdoor category right now. One notable example is this meross 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plug that works with a wide range of outdoor electronics and lighting all year round. Whether it’s holiday decor or patio lighting (as well as number of other things), it will deliver smartphone control to whatever you might have plugged in for $26 shipped right now. Everything you need to know is waiting in our deal coverage.

Snow Joe 24-Volt 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel Kit features:

Features include a 2-blade high-impact, low-temperature paddle auger throws snow up to 20 feet and cuts a 11 in. X 7 in. Path…400 W motor moves up to 1,620 lbs. of snow per charge…Lightweight design (Only 11.7 lbs.) with adjustable back-saving handle…Includes 24V iON+ 4.0 Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 22 minutes of whisper-quiet runtime.

