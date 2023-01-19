Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard delivers Touch ID at $140

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $139.99 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save from its usual $149 going rate, this is the second-best price at within $2 of the all-time low. It’s the lowest in over a month, too. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more. Head below for more.

Satechi’s Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard on the other hand arrives as a much more affordable solution to Apple’s in-house typing experience on sale above. While it ditches the unique Touch ID functionality, there’s a similar premium build centered around an aluminum frame. Not to mention even flashier inclusions like backlit keys and multi-device Bluetooth support. That makes the $70 price tag a bit more compelling for those who don’t want to go with an in-house solution from Apple.

With a new work week now inching closer to the weekend, all of the best Apple deals are currently up for the taking. The New Year is now picking up and delivering some pretty notable markdowns on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models, as well as all of our favorite Cupertino company’s other latest gear. We break down all of those price cuts in our guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!