Cooler Master’s regularly $110 CK721 65% Hybrid Wireless Keyboard falls to new low of $75

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master CK721 65% Hybrid Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $74.89 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 32% discount, or solid $35 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The CK721 runs with the 65% form factor which ditches the number pad and various other editing keys to save you desk real estate which can then be used for more mouse space, plus you get a wrist rest so your hands don’t become cramped after a long gaming session. The hybrid wireless technology allows you to either use a 2.4GHz receiver, Bluetooth, or even act as a wired keyboard over the USB-C connection. This Bluetooth support is also what gives it near-universal compatibility with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android with the ability to switch between platforms at the press of a key. There is even a 2-way customizable dial that can give you control over various settings which is set up in software. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another keyboard option before upgrading? We’re still tracking the CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $70, the lowest price we’ve seen since the holidays. This gaming keyboard comes in the 60% form-factor that saves you desk space which will give your mouse more room to maneuver around which is important in competitive games where you can’t be recentering your mouse constantly. It also uses 100% Cherry MX Speed key switches with a lightning-fast response and per-key RGB lighting accenting the setup while keeping sound down.

Cooler Master CK721 65% Hybrid Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CK721 wireless mechanical keyboard is an elegant small form factor solution for both work and play. A 65% layout and hybrid wireless technology emphasizes portability with nearly universal OS & platform compatibility, while a sandblasted aluminum body and imbues the sleek durability necessary in an everyday workhorse. In addition, mechanical switches give you the reliable performance, feel, and responsiveness you can count on. With all the features you need that just work, the CK721 is the no-drama keyboard you want in the office and at your gaming setup.​

