Zagg takes on Apple with more affordable Gear4 Highland Apple Watch Ultra band

Zagg today, by way of Gear4, is launching a new Apple Watch band that takes on the Ultra series stylings for less. The new Highland strap arrives with a familiar design to one of Apple’s own in-house offerings, just without the usual premium price tag attached and all of the expected rugged build.

Zagg launches new Gear4 Highland Apple Watch band

Arriving with the stylings you’ll typically find on Apple’s recently released Alpine Loop band, the new Gear4 Highland strap carries over more than just a similar naming scheme. Comprised of a double-layered nylon material, this strap has a unique way of hooking into place, thanks to a series of loops that surround the rugged fabric build. The build also manages to incorporate recycled materials for a more conscious manufacturing process. The design uses up to 80% of cycled fibers, which complements the aluminum lugs and hook that also make the cut.

The entire package is also treated with an antimicrobial agent that helps keep your band fresh and looking its best. With the design already leaning into being a workout companion, Zagg is going the extra step to help ensure the Gear4 Highland Apple Watch band can tag along for hikes and the like well into the future – which speaking off, the company backs the product by a two-year warranty for some added peace of mind too.

At launch, Zagg is debuting its latest Apple Watch band in only the larger form factor. It’s compatible with 45mm Series 8 and SE 2 models and the Apple Watch Ultra. So if you’re rocking a smaller 41mm wearable, you’re, unfortunately, out of luck, though that’s nothing out of the ordinary from Apple’s own lineup. Three different colorways are available, which notably also mix things up from Apple’s Alpine counterpart with black, beige, and blue.

Pricing is another one of the areas where the band sets itself apart from Apple’s in-house accessories. The Gear4 Highland band is now available for $69.99 to complement your Apple Watch. It is currently shipping and up for sale directly from Zagg for the time being.

