Make your own neon sign with Govee’s unique Smart LED Lightstrips from $46 (Save $34+)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Neon Rope Lights in two different form-factors. Headlining is the 10-foot model at $45.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. That delivers $34 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest in several months. The longer 16.4-foot Neon Lightstrip is also on sale at $84.99, marking the second-best we’ve seen to date much like its shorter counterpart. This model is $35 off and down from the usual $120 going rate. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app to handle scheduling and the like. Included in the box you’re getting 10 feet or more of light strip, which features an addressable color design to complete the package. Head below for more.

As far as other ways to outift your smart home with some ambient lighting, Govee sells a collection of even more affordable light strips that are worth considering if the neon effect of the lead deals isn’t all too big of a draw. There are models that start as low as $12 via Amazon right now, coming in all sorts of lengths and smart home connectivity options.

Elsewhere in our smart home guide this week, you’ll find a collection of other gear for your Alexa and Assistant setups. But now just those two, as we’re also tracking some notable markdowns for everything tapped into the Siri side of the smart home ecosystem. Including other connected lights, security offerings, and smart displays, our guide breaks down all of the ways to save.

Govee Neon LED Light Strip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

