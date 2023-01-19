Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 AirPlay 2 TVs refresh your home theater from $430

Woot is now discounting nearly the entire lineup of Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. Shipping is free for Prime members, though you’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Across the board, these are mostly down at all-time lows, if not sitting in at the second-best prices we’ve seen. Everything starts at $429.99 for the 32-inch Frame TV, which is down from its usual $598 going rate and matching the best we’ve ever seen. Also on sale are refurbished models with even steeper discounts attached, which we break down below the fold.

Unlike your average TV, Samsung’s Frame lineup mixes things up with a more aesthetically-pleasing design that ditches the usual black plastic bezels for a picture frame-inspired design. So living up to that Frame naming convention, the TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the new Matte Display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s latest Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here.

Then alongside the new condition Samsung Frame TVs, Woot is also marking down some certified refurbished models. The discounts are a bit more enticing than the new models above, but you’re not getting the full spectrum of sizes like we detailed in the list up top. Even so, these are the best prices to date and everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

