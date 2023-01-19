Save 20% on these official Pokémon Poké Ball replicas with rare discounts at $80

Sideshow Collectibles is now offering a rare chance to save on a series of display-worthy Poké Ball replicas from The Wand Company. As you might remember when I waxed poetic about them in our 9to5Toys’ Favorite Things post from 2021, the company has gone on to release an entire collection of Poké Ball’s from the franchise. Now several of them are on sale and dropping to some of the best prices ever. Right now, applying code DEAL20 at checkout will fittingly take 20% off all five of the different offerings on this landing page. Dropping prices down to $79.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $100 while beating previous mentions by $5. This is a rare chance to find all of them on sale together, and a notable way to expand your Pokémon collection. We explain just why down below, while also covering which designs are included in the sale.

Featuring a die-cast metal construction with integrated LED lights, the entire Poké Ball package has quite a bit of heft to it and delivers an authentic recreation of the iconic items from the Pokémon franchise. All five have different designs based on which type of ball you’re hoping to bring to your collection, and also light up when you push the front button. Included in the $80 sale price is a companion case, which has a really novel mechanism that lifts the Poké Ball out while illuminating the collectible from below. It turns the entire thing into a display piece that’s fit for the older Pokémon fans out there.

Poké Ball Replica features:

The Wand Company’s Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica is the first officially-licensed premium video game collectible replica for Pokémon fans. Equipped with proximity-sensing technology, the Poké Ball’s button glows when it senses motion; pressing the button changes the light color or starts a Pokémon-catching illumination sequence.

