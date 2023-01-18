New Amazon low hits Seagate’s Firecuda 2TB portable RGB gaming SSD at $265 (Reg. $320+)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Firecuda Gaming 2TB External Solid-State Drive for $264.63 shipped. After having originally launched at $500, it has most recently settled into the $320 price range and dropped as low as $270 at the tail end of last year. Today’s deal brings the price down once again to a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. You’re looking at a gaming-focused USB 3.2 gen 2×2 portable solid-state drive with USB-C connectivity and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Alongside the pro-grade specs, it carries 2TB of storage capacity within its aluminum enclosure for heat dissipation, all of which is adorned with a customizable array of RGB LED lighting that syncs with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock “for an enhanced, fully-personalized desktop setup.” Head below for more details.

You could instead drop down to the 1TB model at $190 to save some cash. However, the WD_BLACK 2TB D30 Game Drive SSD comes in at $180 shipped for an even more economical choice. This one doesn’t feature any lighting options and is only about half the speed, but it is also over $80 less expensive than today’s lead deal.

If you don’t specifically need a gaming model, there are plenty of notable storage deals floating around to start the year off right now across a series of price ranges. Check out some of the discounts still live below:

Seagate Firecuda Gaming SSD:

Experience high-speed, no-lag PC gaming with an external portable USB-C drive harnessing fierce FireCuda NVMe SSD performance and cutting-edge USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology for speeds of up to 2000MB/s

Store a massive library of games and content with up to 2TB of capacity

The ideal solution for a PC or laptop SSD, FireCuda Gaming SSD includes customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock for an enhanced, fully-personalized desktop gaming setup

FireCuda Gaming SSD’s compact, lightweight, industrial design complements premium gaming rigs while its sturdy aluminum enclosure offers cooling and heat dissipation for extended reliability—plus, it’s USB-powered, so no external power supply needed

Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included limited product warranty protection plan and Rescue Services

