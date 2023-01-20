Organize everything in this Cocoon GRID-IT! MacBook carrier at the $24.50 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the 13-inch Cocoon GRID-IT! Wrap Laptop Accessory Organizer for $24.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50, it has more recently been selling in the $37 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. In fact, this is the first notable price drop period in about the same amount of time and a notable option for folks still making use of a 13-inch laptop. You’re essentially looking at a neoprene MacBook or laptop sleeve that also features the popular GRID-IT! style elastic organization system for accessories. The rubberized woven elastic object retention system neatly stows cables, chargers, portable storage devices, and iPhone, headphones, and much more. Head below for more details. 

If it’s just the organization side of things you’re intersted here, without the MacBook sleeve, something like the Cocoon CPG10BK GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer is a more affordable option. It delivers the woven elastic object retention system at a lower price point alongside a zipper enclosure for just about any small to medium-sized accessories you might need on your person. It sells for $15 Prime shipped at Amazon. 

However, if you’re after a brand new MacBook all together, Apple’s latest are now seeing the first price drops. Having just been unveiled earlier this week, we have already found ways to save. On top of straight up price drops at Amazon, Best Buy is still dishing out $100 in gift cards to land you the latest and greatest laptop from Apple and the best prices yet. All of the details you need are right here

Cocoon GRID-IT! Wrap Laptop Accessory Organizer features:

  • MacBook/laptop slips into the back pocket
  • GRID-IT! on front
  • Neoprene cover protects items inside
  • GRID-IT! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for the ultimate in organization
  • Organize gadgets: chargers, cords, headphones and gadgets
  • Endless configurations

