Lenovo’s 27-inch USB-C monitor packs 75W charging, more at new low of $150 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 27-inch USB-C 75Hz 1080p Monitor for $149.99 shipped. Down from $200, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Today’s discount also marks one of the first price cuts that we’ve tracked, making now the best time yet to pick it up. While this monitor might not have the highest resolution or refresh rate, it’s the perfect option for a multi-display setup at home. The 75Hz refresh rate does take things up a notch from the standard 60Hz most budget displays come with, and the 1080p resolution is perfect for both macOS and Windows users. There are dual built-in speakers here so you can watch YouTube videos, listen to podcasts, and more without having to hook anything else up. Plus, in addition to your typical HDMI connection, this monitor features a USB-C port that offers data, audio, and video as well as 75W of Power Delivery charging. Plus, should you use the USB-C connection, there are four USB 3.2 downstream ports you can use to connect mice, keyboards, webcams, and more to make this monitor a single-cable setup. Keep reading for more.

Given you’re saving $50 with today’s lead deal, we recommend putting a bit of that spare cash to work in further upgrading your setup. For that, be sure to check out the NB gas spring monitor arm that’s available on Amazon for $29 once you clip the on-page coupon. Since you’ll be able to use this display for a singe-cable setup with a laptop, upgrading to a monitor arm will help further clean up your setup for a more cohesive look.

It might be time to pick up a new computer to run your setup at home. Well, Apple’s previous-generation M1 Mac mini is a solid choice, especially since it’s on sale from $544 right now. However, if you want to really take full advantage of the USB-C monitor above, then pre-order Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros right now and save $49 in cash or choose a $100 gift card, depending on what works best for you.

Lenovo 27-inch USB-C Monitor features:

An instant, plug-and-play setup is critical for today’s stay-at-home students, work-from-home professionals, and freelancers. The Lenovo L27m-30, with its 27-inch widescreen, In-Plane Switching (IPS) display, is well-suited for multitasking, browsing, binge-watching content, gaming, and learning from home. Moreover, its slim, stylish design superbly complements your home decor. The FHD resolution with high refresh rate and AMD FreeSync1 provides clear and smooth video output without screen stutter for seamless video calls, online lectures, and fast-paced gaming. Built to offer exceptional audio and video conferencing, the L27m-30’s connectivity options, integrated high-quality speakers, and ergonomic features allow users to work, learn, and play better from the comfort of their home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

