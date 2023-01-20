Amazon clears out Apple’s M1 Mac mini to all-time lows from $554 (Save up to $179)

Earlier this week, Apple revealed the new M2 Mac mini at long last. Though if you’d rather pocket some extra cash instead of going with the latest and greatest, Amazon is now clearing out the now previous-generation Apple M1 Mac mini. Going on sale for the first time in months after stock shortages had this one largely wiped from store shelves, the entry-level M1 Mac mini 256GB now starts at $554.60 shipped. That’s down from its original $699 going rate and undercuts the newer model by $45 to mark a new all-time low. Then the elevated 512GB capacity is seeing even steeper savings at $619.99, down from its original $899 going rate and beating out the M2 counterpart by $179.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 512GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. So if the new models aren’t seeming like the biggest upgrade over the M1 counterparts, today’s discounts score you Apple’s most compact Mac for less. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Though if you do want to save on some of the all-new machines in Apple’s stable, those who pre-order the upcoming M2 Pro MacBook Pros have some chances to make out for less. The first cash discounts are now already live courtesy of Amazon, take $49 off both 14- and 16-inch models to go alongside these gift card promotions from Best Buy.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

