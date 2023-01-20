Refresh your magazine subs from $4.50/yr.: Men’s Health, Wine Enthusiast, much more

For this weekend only, DiscountsMags has launched a notable multi-year magazine subscription sale delivering solid price drops on a wide range of titles. If you’re looking to refresh your subscriptions for 2023 and beyond, without having to worry about them for a while, we are tracking price drops (some of which at little more than a few bucks per year) in order to so from $4.50 per year. From Men’s and Women’s Health to accompany your fitness regimen to several different top-tier foodie mags, as well as plenty of business and sports titles, there’s a little bit of something for everyone this weekend alongside even deeper deals than usual you can lock in for two or more years. Head below for more details.

As per usual with the DiscountMag magazine sale, there is no delivery fees for the duration of your subscription, no sales tax to worry about, or auto-renewals. Everything ships to whichever address to would like, whether it’s yours, the office, or as gifts for friends and family.

There’s a wide selection of titles and it’s hard to go wrong, but with so many folks focused on new year’s health resolutions, the 2-year Men’s and Women’s Health deals are worth pointing out. Now available at $10, or $5 per year, these are the lowest prices we can find and a great chance to jump in for the first time or to extend an existing subscription. For comparison’s sake, Men’s and Women’s Health sell for $15 and $12, respectively, at Amazon.

Be sure to head over to this landing page to browse through the rest of the titles on tap this weekend, from Bon Appetit and Taste of Home to Wine Enthusiast, Inc., Fortune, Dwell, and many more.

Men’s Health magazine features:

Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

