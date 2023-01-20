Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue smart bulbs to start the year from $22

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs, delivering an extra 15% in savings across a wide range of gear for your smart home setup. Just clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings to lock-in the savings, of which shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55.33. Down from $65, this is one of the lowest prices of the year, the second-best since its MSRP bumped up in May, and good for $10 in savings. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Head below for more from $22.

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs on sale:

A19 bulbs:

Candle E12 LED bulbs:

Alongside the typical bulbs in the Philips Hue lineup, there’s also the whole list of the brand’s filament bulbs that arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub.

Philips Hue Filament Bulb discounts:

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

