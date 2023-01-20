Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones drop to $279 in refurbished sale (Orig. $398)

Secondipity via eBay’s official refurbished storefront now offers the recently-released Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $279 shipped in both black and silver. Normally fetching $398 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of $119 off. This comes within $26 of the all-time low, which was set just once before back in September. Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

One of the more notable aspects of the lead deal is that it comes backed by eBay’s in-house refurbished policy. That not only includes a 2-year warranty, but also some added peace of mind of a full refund guarantee and more. We’ve taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program twice so far, walking away quite impressed both times by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings on the XM5s above.

As for how Sony’s latest stack up to other ANC offerings on the market, we just took a hands-on look at the best ANC headphones from all the top brands. Pitting the most popular options out there against each other, we breakdown how the XM5 compare to the latest from Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, and other top brands.

Though if you’d rather just go score a pair of daily driver true wireless buds, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

