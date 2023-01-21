Not sold on Apple’s new M2 Pro models? 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $399 off

Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pros are currently days away from shipping, but if you’re not sold by the next-generation professional machines, Amazon is marking down the now previous-generation versions. Right now, the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB is at $1,599.99 shipped. Down from $1,999, this is matching our previous mention, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is a notable chance to save $399.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

As for how the two versions actually compare, we just broke down the entire experience changes between the new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros versus the M1 predecessors. There is largely the same designs, just with some performance gains from the next-generation chips that we cover to see if the savings above are worth it over just going with Apple’s latest and greatest.

Though if you do want to save on some of the all-new machines in Apple’s stable, those who pre-order the upcoming M2 Pro MacBook Pros have some chances to make out for less. The first cash discounts are now already live courtesy of Amazon, take $49 off both 14- and 16-inch models to go alongside these gift card promotions from Best Buy.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

