Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro sees $100 discount Lunar New Year discount to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Marking down the Wi-Fi 512GB model, this capacity is now at the all-time low of $1,299 shipped. Arriving as only the second time it has dropped this low, you’re looking at a $100 discount from the usual $1,399 going rate and a match of the all-time low set over the holiday shopping season last month. While not as good of deals, there are also some other storage capacities seeing some price cuts from $1,069.99.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor.

Though if you do want to save on some of the just-released machines in Apple’s stable, those who pre-order the upcoming M2 Pro MacBook Pros have some chances to make out for less. The first cash discounts are now already live courtesy of Amazon, take $49 off both 14- and 16-inch models to go alongside these gift card promotions from Best Buy.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

