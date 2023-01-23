Save on Panasonic eneloop pro rechargeable battery power packs from $61 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is now offering Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $66.31 shipped. Down from $80, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date at $14 off. This comes within $1.50 of our previous mention from well before the holidays, and is the second-best price in the past year. Arriving with 12 total batteries, this bundle from Panasonic packs six AA and six AAs to help provide a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger and a carrying case, which holds all of the batteries themselves. And speaking of, the AAs come equipped with 2,450mAh charges while the smaller AAs only pack 950mAh capacities. Head below for more.

Those who can live with less batteries will also be able to save on the 10-pack eneloop pro rechargeable pack. This one sells for $60.80, and is down from the usual $70 going rate to mark the best discount in months. It isn’t going to be filled with as many batteries, as there are eight AAs and only two AAAs, but this bundle gets you in on the same action for less.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $18.73, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date. Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide.

eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (2450mAh min) AA Ni-MH high-capacity pre-charged rechargeable battery

Recharge up to 500 times. Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use). Batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged. Work in extreme temperatures down to -4 Degree Fahrenheit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!