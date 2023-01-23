Save 50% on Fender’s collapsible and adjustable metal guitar stand at $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand for $19.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $55 directly from Fender, this one more typically sells for $40 at retailers like Amazon, Musician’s Friend, and elsewhere. Today’s deal is matching the price we saw live ahead of the holidays last year via Amazon, which was the first notable price drop we have tracked there in over a year. This Fender stand is designed for electric and acoustic guitars as well as bass guitars with a “sturdy metal construction.” From there, you’ll find a height-adjustable neck yoke, scratch-resistant foam padding (yoke and legs), and a collapsible design so you can take it on the road when necessary. Head below for more details.

While we are seeing at least 50% in savings on the brand name model above, you’re still paying for the iconic name here. Something more affordable that will still deliver a quality experience is this Gator Frameworks Adjustable Guitar Stand. One of my personal favorite brands in the space, this stand is selling for just under $17 Prime shipped right now and delivers a similar feature set with a bottom rack to add additional support for your instrument. You won’t get the red accent and it is a bit thinner/less robust overall, but in my opinion both are solid options and it comes down to personal preference here.

While we are talking guitars, musicians, and home recording, you might want to catch up on some of the most exciting products and reviews we have featured over the last several months. This can be a great way to get a better idea of what’s out there when it comes to mics, interfaces, speakers, and more:

Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand features:

Fender deluxe hanging guitar stands conveniently showcase your acoustic, electric or bass guitar and are durable enough for road use. Along with being portable and efficient, the stand’s padded yokes are finish-friendly…Height-adjustable neck yoke…Sturdy metal construction…Scratch-resistant foam padding.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!