Kingston’s 256GB DataTraveler flash drive clocks in at up to 1,000MB/s, now $38 (Reg. $58+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonKingston
Reg. $58+ $38
Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-A Flash Drive

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-A Flash Drive for $37.99 shipped. This one launched in summer 2022 at $63 and more recently has been sitting in the $58 range. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon – the only time it went for less was for a brief time during the Black Friday festivities last year. You’ll also find the 512GB model at $64.83 shipped, which is the second-lowest we have tracked. While you will find the comparable USB-C model at around $38 on Amazon right now as well, folks looking for a USB-A solution should certainly consider the latest-model DataTraveler Max. It can move data at up to 1,000MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 alongside a sliding cap design and unique ridged casing. Get a complete breakdown of the Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C model in our feature piece right here and head below for more. 

Prefer a flash drive with both USB-C and USB-A? It certainly isn’t as fast or as modern, but the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive is a notable option that is selling for $22 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. This is one of the lowest totals we have tracked on this model, delivering both USB standards at a notable price for casually and conveniently transferring files “between smartphones, tablets, and computers.”

For some even more substantial portable storage action, we are also tracking some solid SSD deals to browse through. Alongside all of the deals you’ll find right here, one of the best bang for your buck options out there still is Kingston’s XS2000 1TB variant. It is now sitting at the $100 Amazon all-time low, clocking in with speeds up to 2,000MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2  support and an included rubber sleeve. Get a closer look right here

Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-A Flash Drive features:

  • Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A Flash Drive
  • Deliver record-breaking speeds with 1000 MB/s read & 900 MB/s write
  • Connector protection with sliding cap design & ridged casing
  • Ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more

