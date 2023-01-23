Logitech’s stylish POP Keys mechanical keyboards refresh your setup at $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently discounting the new Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboards from $79.99 shipped. Available in Heartbreaker Rose and Blast Yellow, each one normally fetches $100. That lets today’s sale stack up to $20 in savings while delivering a match of the second-best price to date. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the lowest in over a month since a 1-day discount over the holiday shopping season. Some of the just-refreshed colors are also on sale for the first times, like the new Cosmos style. Last fall Logitech brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys. Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

Keeping up with the unique colorway of the lead deal, the Logitech POP Mouse is a more affordable way to bring some refreshed aesthetics to your workstation for less. While you’d more regularly be paying $40, today’s companion offer to the Logitech POP Keys above now brings the price down to $29.99 in three different styles. Matching with the two offerings above, this one packs much of the same vibrant design with wireless connectivity and a slim build that you can learn all about the hands-on experience in our review.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, especially from its MX series, last year saw the brand launch two new Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard features:

Neon corals meet crushed raspberry colors on a keyboard designed for the ones who care the most, allowing you to change the game with POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard in Heartbreaker Rose . Unleash your online personality with 8 swappable emoji keys and 1 emoji menu key, all customizable via Logitech Software. Experience typing that’s almost addictive on typewriter-style mechanical keys; feel your fingers bounce across the comfy, scooped keys as they click, clack and pop.

