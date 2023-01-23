Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes

Today, Sony is introducing a new model of headphones designed specifically for runners and athletes. The Float Run, as Sony calls it, is a headphone style that puts the speaker near your ear canal but without touching it. Also, the pressure-free design doesn’t necessarily squeeze your head like similar bone-conducting models have to, making it even more comfortable for runners, who can now exercise without the worry of chafing. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to learn more.

Float Run is Sony’s first truly unique headphones in a long time

Sony’s brand-new Float Run headphones are pretty unique in what they offer. Sure, open-ear headphones aren’t new by any stretch of the imagination, but at the same time, Sony has found a unique way to deliver it. Float Run stays off your ears in a unique way, unlike bone-conducting headphones that we’re used to. There’s a strap that runs behind your head, and then a small piece that sits behind your ear. The headphones themselves float off the ear canal and directly push audio into your ear without ever having to touch it.

This off-ear design means that you won’t have to worry about pressure, stuffiness, or becoming uncomfortable even on longer runs. The neckband design allows the headphones to stay secure and stable even when running hard and working out on the go. The larger design of the speaker housing allows Sony to utilize 16mm drivers with “precise tuning” to give a “more natural and wider sound while you work out.”

Since the Float Run doesn’t sit inside your ear, you’ll be able to know what’s going on around you, which can help keep you safer when running. This means you’ll be able to hear oncoming cars, know when someone’s telling you something, or even be aware of a dog that’s on your heels.

Float Run is also IPX4 splash-resistant, meaning you won’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain or sweating when working out. These headphones have a lot of controls built-in, including the ability to control playback, access your smartphone’s voice assistant, and more. Float Run is also designed to last for up to 10 hours on a full charge, and only 10 minutes of being plugged in delivers an hour of usage as well.

You can purchase Sony’s Float Run headphones in February for $129.99 from various online retailers and direct from Sony.

9to5Toys’ Take

Float Run is a pretty interesting and unique take on headphones. While I’ve tried bone conducting options before, as well as speakers that sit just outside of my ears, I’m not entirely sold on the Float Run’s design. While Sony says that this is a pressure-free design, I’m a bit skeptical about that. How does it stay on your head without pressure? Is it only pressure-free on the ear canal but still pressure behind the earlobe? Only time will tell what the Float Run from Sony delivers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!