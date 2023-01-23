Today’s Android game and app deals: Time Recoil, MechaNika, Deep Space, and more

We are kicking off the work week in Android game and app deals with all of today’s best Google Play software offers. Alongside today’s app deals, we are also tracking a $70 price drop on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G handset down at $230 shipped. Highlight offers include titles like Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken, Time Recoil, MechaNika, Deep Space: First Contact, DISTRAINT 2, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken FREE (Reg. $4)
- Erimo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Wenrum FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Resume Creator Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ciclo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Time Recoil $3 (Reg. $10)
- MechaNika $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Deep Space: First Contact $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $1 (Reg. $13)
- DISTRAINT 2 $1.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Pettson’s Inventions 2 $3 (Reg. $5)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $1 (Reg. $1.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Words Everywhere PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Rogue Hearts FREE (Reg. $1)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Lonely Hacker $2 (Reg. $3)
- Planet Genesis 2 $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- RPG Alvastia Chronicles $2 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs $2 (Reg. $9)
- RPG Liege Dragon $2 (Reg. $9)
- Animated Photo Widget + $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sun Locator Pro $4 (Reg. $8.50)
- Ango Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Unusual Wallpapers $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Corvy Icons $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Time Recoil:
Defeat enemies to slow time, experience slow motion gunfights, and trigger spectacular special moves! Break through walls and dodge bullets in epic slow motion to complete your mission: Save the world from the evil grasp of Mr. Time!
