Save 25% on HyperX’s Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at low of $90

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked while also being the first drop to date for this model. Coming equipped with HyperX Aqua switches with tactile actuation, you will have a keyboard featuring an aircraft-grade aluminum body. The PBT keycaps used here also feature side-printing so you can have long-term legibility. You also get per-key RGB backlighting which can be customized using the HyperX NGENUITY software. The detachable USB-C cable will make transporting the keyboard around easier with less risk of damaging the connection. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Unlike the keyboard above, CORSAIR is instead using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard like the HyperX option above. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a simpler keyboard and mouse combo instead? We’re currently tracking the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo marked down to $30, the new all-time low price. Designed to give you both a new keyboard and mouse to use at your desk, this kit also ditches wires for a wireless connection through Logitech’s 2.4GHz nano receiver. The auto-sleep feature helps save battery life and allows the keyboard to last up to 36 months on a set of AAs and the mouse to go for as long as 18 months before it’s time to change things out.

HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins PBT is a compact, sturdy keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. This version ups durability by adding pre-installed PBT keycaps with side-printing. HyperX’s mechanical key switches are built with exposed LEDs so more of the light output is visible, providing more brilliant, stunning lighting. They’re also tuned with an actuation force and travel distance that is elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy. Alloy Origins is built with a full aluminum body so it stays rigid and stable, and also features keyboard feet for three different tilt angles.

