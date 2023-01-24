Pro-grade KeySmart key organizer with GPS tracking, flashlight, more now $54 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is offering the KeySmart Max Smart Key Organizer for $53.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This deal is available for today only or until the discounted units go out of stock. Originally $120, it regularly fetches $80 directly from KeySmart these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $6 under our previous mention and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. While there are more affordable versions of the KeySmart key holder out there, this model takes it up a notch or two with Tile smart GPS tracking elegantly built right into the unit (you won’t find a Tile tracker hanging off it in other words). It also contains a built-in flashlight, is expandable with additional KeySmart tools down the line (box cutters, multi-tools, bottle opener, and more) and can neatly house up to 14 keys. Head below for more details.

The KeySmart model with the AirTag slot is also on sale for less than the model above, but you can save even more with the KeySmart Compact model that now starts from under $18 Prime shipped. There’s no Tile tracking or a built-in flashlight taking this route, but it is far more affordable and will organize your keys much the same otherwise.

Alongside the brand’s dedicated key holder that launched last year, Bellroy also just launched its new All–Conditions leather waterproof smartphone/accessories pouch. This adventure-ready carrier comes in a compact size and has enough space for your phone, keys, cash, coins, ID cards, and more. Dive into our launch coverage for a complete breakdown of what to expect.

KeySmart Max features:

Make your keys compact, organized, and never lost! Truly, your most advanced and smart EDC mate available today. Tile trackers help you to locate your misplaced keys or track on a map in the free Tile App…if you lose your phone, you can press a button on your KeySmart Max to make your missing phone ring. Even if your device is on silent mode, your KeySmart Max smartkey can still trigger it to ring. Create a reliable utility organizer, keyholder with a wide range of our KeySmart mini tools and add-ons to choose from, such as the; Box Cutter, Pocket Clip, MultiTool, NanoPliers, Bottle Opener, and many more.

