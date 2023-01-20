Bellroy intros new All–Conditions leather waterproof smartphone/accessories pouch

Bellroy has now unleashed its new smartphone pouch known as the All–Conditions Phone Pocket. Designed to deliver an all-in-one accessory and iPhone/Android handset carrier, it protects your most important EDC gear from the elements while providing just enough space to store it all without being overly cumbersome – whether you’re headed out in the city for the day or off on adventures in the wild. Now available for purchase in two colorways, you’ll want to head below for a closer look and more details.

Bellroy launches new All–Conditions smartphone pouch

Bellroy has quickly become a mainstay around here over the last few years, dishing up a fresh set of iPhone covers each September – here’s our hands-on review of the latest iPhone 14 lineup – alongside other accessories to store your most important daily carry. Last we heard from the brand it revealed its latest eco-tanned leather AirTag case designs before the new Lite Laptop Sleeve made its debut. Before that we saw the Tech Briefcase for your MacBook, but now it’s time for its latest iPhone and Android smartphone solution.

The new Bellroy smartphone pouch is a lot like the previous-generation model, but the brand has decided to bring it back “with improved finishes and hardware.” It is described as a “performance-ready, all-weather pocket” designed to protect and organize your handset and accompanying essentials. It features a pre-molded water-resistant LWG gold-rated leather shell with a water-resistant reverse coil Aquaguard zipper.

Rain, sweat, mud, sand. This rugged pocket’s water-resistant exterior can stand up to whatever the trail, course, climb or open road throws your way.

On the inside, the All–Conditions Phone Pocket presents a sort of miniature accessory organizer with a dedicated smartphone pocket alongside wallet-style slots and more. The main stretch pocket is joined by a slip pocket for cards and IDs alongside a bill slot and a “raised coin and/or key pocket with key loop.”

The whole design, both on the interior and outer shell, is heavily inspired by cycling gear and jerseys with what the brand refers to as subtle technical details (“heat transfer logo and foil emboss”).

The new Bellroy smartphone pouch is backed by a 3-year warranty and comes in two sizes: the All–Conditions Phone Pocket and the Plus model. The former carries a $109 list while the larger model is selling for $119, both available in a black-like Ink color and the sort of tan Bronze option. As of right now, they are only live on the official site and are yet to hit the brand’s Amazon storefront.

