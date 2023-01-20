Weber preparing for barbecue season with new LUMIN electric grill, standalone griddle, and more

Although we’re well into winter now, Weber is looking forward to barbecue season and is now unveiling its 2023 product lineup of grills, griddles, and more. One of the standouts from the lineup is Weber’s new LUMIN electric grill which has been designed for those with limited outdoor space who still want to retain barbecue’s authentic flavors. While there are some new products Weber is introducing, it is also keeping its current models up-to-date with new griddle inserts for its existing SPIRIT and GENESIS gas grills. Want to have a griddle-only experience instead? Don’t worry, the new WEBER Griddle will be capable of reaching temperatures of up to 500°F with its “specially engineered burner technology.” Ready to see what you have to look forward to this coming spring and summer? Keep reading below the fold.

Take grilling to the next level by going full electric

The all-new Weber LUMIN electric grill has been built to feature multiple functions while having an ultra-modern feel and space-efficient design. The porcelain-enamel steel lid and cook box allow the LUMIN to grill at up to 600°F and reach that temperature in just 15 minutes. While you do lose the ability to naturally infuse whatever you’re cooking with smoke, there is a dedicated mode that allows you to achieve that flavor. You can even thaw frozen foods on the grill itself as it preheats which can save time and simplify your cooking processes. Clean-up is simple to do thanks to its front-access grease tray and dishwasher-safe porcelain-enamel cast iron cooking grates. The new LUMIN electric grill is available now in a multitude of colorways starting from $429 shipped if you go with a compact model. Otherwise, you’ll have to step up to at least $479 shipped for a full-sized model.

Weber LUMIN Electric Grills

Upgrade your existing Weber grill for griddle functionality

Already have one of Weber’s existing SPIRIT or GENESIS grills? Don’t worry about these new products taking away from it as Weber has even launched a new accessory for you. Have you wanted to be able to use a griddle alongside your grill? Well, now you can with the full-size griddle inserts which easily slot in place instead of the grill grates so you can have a large cooking surface. These inserts are expected to become available from Weber directly and at retailers this spring.

Looking for a standalone option for a griddle instead? I’m sure you can see where this is going.

Two models, two side tables, great simplicity

Coming this spring, you will be able to pick up the new WEBER Griddle which has been designed for cooks who love “the versatility, convenience, expanded menu options, and delicious tastes griddle cooking provides.” As stated earlier on, this griddle can reach temperatures of up to 500°F thanks to the “specially engineered burner technology,” which also makes cooking more convenient even after adding cold food to the cooking surface. Having space to store your ingredients and supplies is always important while cooking, and the WEBER Griddle will come with two side tables on which you’ll find hooks for your cooking tools, so they’re always within reach. There will be two sizes of griddles, 36- and 28-inches, and both will come with aluminized steel cook boxes to help prevent corrosion. An extra feature included with the 36-inch model is heavy-duty caster wheels which allow for easier maneuverability.

Get your wood pellets ready

Weber is also continuing its line of “award-winning, direct heat-design, all-in-one” SMOKEFIRE wood fired pellet grills with the new SMOKEFIRE Sear+ grill. Here you will have increased capacity compared to others in the line while also getting the rich, smokey flavor that comes from the perfect sear. In addition to the extra-large, folding cooking grate, you will also have a side table with tool hooks that will increase your food prep surface. The two models, the SMOKEFIRE Sear+ ELX4 and ELX6, will be available from Weber directly and from retailers come this spring.

9to5Toys’ Take

Grilling out on a good spring evening can really improve any day, and Weber’s latest product entries look right at home there. I’m sure there are many who doubt an electric grill can achieve the same flavors and experience you can get with a gas grill, so I’ll be curious to see how the LUMIN plays out.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!