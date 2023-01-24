Pelican’s regularly $40 adventure-ready IP68 Marine AirPods Pro case drops to $25

The official Case-Mate Amazon storefront is now offering the rugged Pelican Marine AirPods Pro Case at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly at Case-Mate and at Amazon, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a couple deals down at $24, we have only seen it go for less once before today in the last several months. For some folks, casual silicone covers will do the trick to safeguard against scratches and the like. But if you’re looking for some protection up on the ski hill, out in the woods, or on more adventurous outings, the Marine is worth a look. It delivers IP68 waterproofing alongside “military-grade” drop protection and a MicroPel antimicrobial coating. Despite being one of the more robust options out there in the price range, it will still allow wireless Qi charging power through to your case and is compatible with both first- and second-generation AirPods Pro models (there is no cutout for the lanyard connector but it does include the carabiner-style clip). More details below.

SUPCASE also makes some of the more notable protective AirPods Pro cases out there. Its Unicorn Beetle lineup of accessories has been in the business of protecting Apple gear for years and the Pro Series case designed for AirPods Pro is no exception. It doesn’t look quite as rugged as the Pelican Marine to my eyes, but it also starts at under $16 Prime shipped right now on Amazon.

On the other end of the spectrum, the latest covers from COACH deliver designer canvas prints for your AirPods Pro 2 with all of the details you need right here. Just be sure to also scope out the new models from Native Union. Featuring a MagSafe design made of Italian plant-based materials alongside the brand’s made in Paris logo detailing, everything you need to know about the new models are waiting in our coverage from last week.

Pelican Marine AirPods Pro Case features:

The Pelican Marine Series Airpods Pro 2 case / Airpods Pro 1 case is IP68 certified to shield your devices from accidental splashes of water, dust, dirt, or snow; Its rugged design with a soft-touch is easy to hold and won’t slide off surfaces…This shockproof case for the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation/AirPods Pro 1st Generation is made of durable hard shell materials to provide all-around protection against drops, scratches, and bumps; The anti-fingerprint and anti-dust coating keeps it smudge-free and shining…The protective case is compatible with both wired (Lightning) and wireless (Qi) charging without having to be removed

