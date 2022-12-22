Latest Coach AirPods Pro 2 Case wraps your Apple buds in designer canvas prints

Let’s take a closer look at the new Coach Wrapped AirPods Pro 2 Case. Coach might not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of Apple gear accessories – it’s the totes, wallets, purses, and duffel bags the company is best known for. But after taking a closer look at its iPhone 14 collection this year, we were surprised at how impressive the brand’s offerings can be wrapped around Apple’s latest-generation handset. And now that the second-generation pro-grade AirPods are out in the wild (and currently on sale if you’re looking to grab a set), it’s time to dive into the latest Coach offering for Apple’s newest wireless earbuds. Head below for a closer look at the Coach Wrapped AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Case.

New Coach Wrapped AirPods Pro 2 Case

The Coach iPhone 14 collection launched just hours after Apple’s latest handset took the stage back in September. Featuring a range of designs anyone familiar with the brand will recognize, it stands out from many of the options out there, with its fashion-forward approach that covers your Apple gear in its signature prints, pebbled leathers, and classic branding. While some folks prefer a cleaner approach to tech accessories, there’s something to be said for its more haute couture-like approach here.

We went hands-on with the Signature C Tan colorway of Coach’s iPhone 14 Folio wallet case back in October, coming away almost entirely impressed, and now the brand has brought that treatment to an AirPods Pro 2 case near you.

The new Coach Wrapped AirPods Pro 2 Case, as the name suggests, surrounds your AirPods case with a two-piece construction that reminds me, to some degree, of a vintage designer travel case; yet, it doesn’t interfere with the wireless charging compatibility.

Keep your wireless earbuds close with our signature Coach canvas AirPods Case. The bottom cutout lets you charge the case while still keeping it protected. Clip it to your key chain or belt loop with the hinged ring or slip into a bag and never lose them again.

You’ll find the same signature C canvas print available in both black and tan colorways with accenting trim and the hidden “Coach” lettering. While Coach, for some reason, has decided to cover the new lanyard connection Apple has implemented this time around, the case also features “premium hardware” by way of a hinged ring.

The new Coach Wrapped AirPods Pro 2 Case is available now at $44.99 shipped in both colorways.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!