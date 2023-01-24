Patagonia, North Face, Mountain Hardwear, up to 50% off during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

Ali Smith -
FashionSteep and Cheap
50% off from $5

The Steep and Cheap Flash Sale is live and offering up to 50% off its best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you will find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Helly Hansen, Mountain Hardwear, Brooks, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Helly Hansen Odin Power Stretch Jacket that’s currently marked down to $88 and originally sold for $220. This style is great for activities due to the stretch material and you can choose from two color options as well. It’s also a nice layering option during cool weather and it has an attached hood. Plus, it features two zippered pockets to store essential items. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out Nike’s latest Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of styles.

