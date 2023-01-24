4K TV deals live from $160 ahead of Super Bowl LVII: Visa gift card offers, OLED, more

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most notable Super Bowl 4K TV deals floating around right now. America’s biggest sporting event of the year is just a few weeks out now with Super Bowl LVII scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023. For many folks, this is the time of year to refresh the home entertainment center, whether it be with a gorgeous new 4K display, some updated audio, or even some streaming enhancements for existing TVs. We are now tracking some major price drops on 4K displays from Samsung, LG, and Sony alongside even more affordable options by way of Amazon Fire TV models, TCL, Hisense, and more, not to mention the Bose Game-On audio event and the rest of the sound bar setups in our home theater hub. Hit the jump for a closer look at our running list of the best Super Bowl 4K Smart TV deals live right now.
Super Bowl 4K TV deals:
This first section of our Super Bowl 4K TV deal list will deliver some of the more affordable options for folks looking to land a new set that don’t need all of the bell and whistles alongside some particularly inexpensive solutions from some of the brands outside of the big three. Beyond that you’ll find our lists of options from Samsung, Sony, and LG, some of which are now undercutting the Black Friday prices last year and come along with Visa gift card bonuses to sweeten the already discounted prices.
- Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K $550 (Reg. $800)
- Plus more Insignia and Amazon Fire TVs from $160 (Up to 32% off)
- Pioneer 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Fire TV $280 (Reg. $450)
- Hisense U6H 55-inch Smart Google TV $370 (Reg. $420+)
- TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $370 (Reg. $430+)
- TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $500 (Reg. $700)
- Hisense R6 43-inch 4K Roku Smart TV $210 (Reg. $270)
Sony 2022 model Google 4K TVs:
- 43-inch+ 4K X80K Google TV from $448 (Reg. $600+)
- 43-inch+ 4K X85K Google TV from $598 (Reg. $700+)
- 55-inch+ 4K X90K Google TV from $898 (Reg. $1,400)
- 85-inch X95K 4K mini-LED Google TV $3,998 (Reg. $5,500)
- And even more…
Sony 2022 model 4K OLED Google TVs:
- 48-inch 4K A90K OLED Google TV from $1,198 (Reg. $1,500)
- 55-inch+ 4K A80K OLED Google TV from $1,298 (Reg. $1,400)
- 55-inch+ 4K A90J OLED Google TV from $1,798 (Reg. $2,500)
- 55-inch+ 4K A95K OLED Google TV from $2,498 (Reg. $3,000)
- And even more…
Super Bowl 4K TV deals from Samsung:
- Various 55-inch+ models up to 40% off from $1,698
- 65-inch+ QLED 4K UHD Q70A Series from $898 (Reg. $2,000+)
- 55-inch+ OLED 4K S95B Series from $1,448 (Reg. up to $3,000)
- 85-inch TU690T Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$1,000 (Reg. $1,400)
- And even more…
Samsung 2022 model The Frame deals:
- 32-inch: $430 (Reg. $598)
- 43-inch: $750 (Reg. $998)
- 50-inch: $897 (Reg. $1,298)
- 55-inch: $1,100 (Reg. $1,498)
- 75-inch: $2,100 (Reg. $2,998)
- And even more…
LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV deals:
- 48-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $947 (Reg. $1,500)
- Plus $50 Visa gift card
- 55-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $1,297 (Reg. $1,800)
- Plus $50 Visa gift card
- 65-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $1,697 (Reg. $2,497)
- Plus $125 Visa gift card
- And even more…
LG G2 evo OLED Super Bowl 4K TV deals:
- 55-inch LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV $1,597 (Reg. up to $2,200)
- Plus $75 Visa gift card
- Or $1,523 at Amazon
- 65-inch LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV $1,996 (Reg. $2,800)
- Plus $150 Visa gift card
- 77-inch LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV $3,597 (Reg. up to $4,000)
- Plus $300 Visa gift card
- And even more…
