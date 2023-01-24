UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers fall to all-time lows from $30 (Save 25%+)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is still marking one of the first chances to save, while marking a return to the all-time low at $40 off. This is $10 under our previous holiday discount, as well. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable charger yet, its new Nexode 200W offering packs six ports for refueling all of the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and three other devices all at once, with four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports. We took a deeper dive into what to expect back when it launched last summer. Head below for more from $30

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following UGREEN Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers in order to lock-in the savings. All four of the models below are sitting at the best prices yet.

If you’re looking for a more unique addition to your charging setup, Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed wall adapter is certainly worth a look. On top of sporting its novel design that Apple fans are sure to love, it also sports a single USB-C GaN port capable of dishing out 35W of power to connected iPhones, MacBooks, and any other gear in your arsenal. Though the best part is that we’re currently tracking one of the best discounts ever, with 40% in savings landing this charger at $32.

UGREEN Nexode 200W GaN Charger features:

Take your work efficiency to the next level. The Ugreen Nexode 200W USB C charger supplies up to 200W of power, and charges 3 MacBooks, 2 mobile phones, and your AirPods simultaneously. Full charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. With the latest GaN chipset, it’s 3X faster than your original iPhone charger. Work more efficiently with everything you need within arm’s reach. Charge 6 devices at the same time avoid messy wires and save more space on your desktop. Advanced GaN & SiC chips improve heat dissipation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!