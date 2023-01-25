Amazon launches TP-Link Kasa smart home sale with Alexa and Assistant gear from $12

Halfway through the work week, Amazon is now marking down a collection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we detail all of the best options below, a top pick has the Kasa HS300 Smart Power Strip marked down to $46.99. You’d more regularly pay $70, with today’s offer stacking up to 23% in savings. It is the third-best price to date, lowest in over a month, and comes within $3 of our holiday mention. Complete with six different, individually-controlled outlets, this smart power strip from TP-Link really expands your smart home. Offering up those outlets to Alexa or Assistant, there’s also energy monitoring features to go alongside three USB-A slots for a streamlined setup. Head below for more from $12.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon also carries the TP-Link Kasa savings over to a series of other releases for your Alexa and Assistant smart home. There’s everything from in-wall to outdoor solutions that get just about any kind of light or appliance in on the connected action.

Then halfway through the week, all of the other best discounts are now live in our smart home guide. Ranging from some of our favorite offerings from Philips Hue to more budget-focused brands like Govee and meross, there are quite an assortment of different offerings for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Power Strip features:

Support 5 appliances simultaneously with 3 independently controllable smart outlets and 2 always-on USB ports. Ideal for charging devices in the home and office. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands by using voice commands to control plugged in devices. ETL-certified surge protection shields sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!