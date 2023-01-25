BLACK+DECKER’s 22-inch 40V MAX hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100 (22% off)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX 22-inch Hedge Trimmer for $99.99 shipped. Down 22% from its normal $129 going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to help you clean up the yard and get it in shape, BLACK+DECKER’s dual-action blade here helps reduce vibrations and provide more comfortable trimming. The 22-inch blade can cut through branches up to 3/4 of an inch thick, which is perfect for trimming your hedges. Running on BLACK+DECKER’s 40V MAX platform, you won’t have to use a single drop of gas for this hedge trimmer to function, which goes further to reduce vibration and emissions when working on yard chores. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, consider picking up Sun Joe’s cordless hedge trimmer for $36 on Amazon. While it’s nowhere near as large as today’s lead deal, this hedge trimmer is ultra compact and is great for cleaning up smaller bushes around your home without using gas or oil.

Once your yard is refreshed, and since spring is around the corner, consider picking up Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill that’s on sale for a new low of $339. This $100 discount marks the second price drop that we’ve tracked and all three colorways are on sale right now. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide for other yard care upgrades to refresh your setup in 2023.

BLACK+DECKER 22-inch 40V MAX Hedge Trimmer features:

22 in. dual-action blade reduces vibration for comfortable trimming (Compared to BLACK&DECKER single-action blade models)

Quickly cuts branches up to 3/4 in thick for a variety of trimming tasks

Wraparound auxiliary handle makes it easy to maneuver vertically and horizontally

Full length trigger and soft grip for convenient operation

State of charge indicator shows battery charge level at a glance

