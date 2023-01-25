Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill falls to new low in all colors at $100 off, now $339

Amazon is offering the Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22-inch Kettle Grill in all colors for $339 shipped. For comparison, until December this grill went for $439, before dropping to $389 toward the end of last year. Today’s deal marks the second overall time that we’ve seen it go on sale, saves you $100 from its normal rate, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Weber grill is made for bringing your outdoor cooking space back in time. With four colorways, this iconic grill comes in Diner Green, Hollywood Grey, Rock N Roll Blue, and my personal favorite, Hot Rod Yellow. All are inspired by iconic ’50s designs and help make the callback to Weber’s origins 70 years ago. There’s a limited-edition metal sign and bottle opener included with each color and the bowl vents assist with precise temperature control. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $40. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs. Plus, with four probes, you can monitor multiple parts of the cook or cabin at the same time.

Don’t forget that Ninja’s latest 2022 Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Air Fryer is on sale for $127.50 right now. Down from $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick it up. Also, be sure to check out the latest Ninja countertop Double Oven that just launched if you’re looking for a versatile cooking setup for your kitchen. You also won’t want to miss out on the new Weber models that launched earlier this week, headlined by the unique LUMEN electric grill.

Weber 70th Anniversary Kettle features:

Driven by his passion for grilling the best steaks for family and friends, Weber’s founder, George Stephen, invented the revolutionary kettle grill in 1952 and created a widespread enthusiasm for grilling around the world. The 70th Anniversary Kettle embodies the excitement and good times of 1950s Americana – from the music to fashion to the cars. This limited-edition kettle is a tribute to everyone in the Weber grilling community who has inspired us from 1952 through today. A high-quality Weber kettle you’ve come to expect combined with nostalgic and modern features. Enjoy the look of a ‘50s hood-ornament themed lid thermometer while getting rid of ash easily with the One-Touch cleaning system and Gourmet BBQ System Grates.

