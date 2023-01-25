Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats tackle winter weather with Siri on sale from $66.50

Amazon is now offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $118.66 shipped. Dropping from its usual $169 going rate, this one hovered around $130 for a bit here and is now down to the second-best price yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in October, and delivers as much as $50 in savings. Arriving just in time to help tackle the harsher winter weather that is blowing in across much of the country. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved. Head below for more.

While shipping is delayed a bit, the standard Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat will upgrade your Siri setup for less. Currently sitting at $66.50 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled accessory sports the same connectivity outlined above in a more simple package that ditches the touchscreen. Even so, it’ll upgrade your climate control just the same to fend off freezing temperatures this winter and beyond.

If you’re just looking to automate a heater or something else in your home this winter, today we’re tracking a collection of TP-Link Kasa discounts courtesy of Amazon. Marking down everything from smart power strips to light bulbs, LED strips, and in-wall dimmer switches, pricing now starts at $12 and delivers the best prices we’ve seen in months across the lineup.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

