Save $350 on Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire with 21-day battery, Pulse Ox tracking, more at $400

Amazon is now offering the Garmin fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch for $399.99 shipped. This popualr wearable is now down from the usual $750 going rate and sitting at the second-best price of all-time with $350 in savings attached. Clocking in at within cents of the all-time low, this is well below our previous $485 discount, too. Garmin’s fēnix 6X Sapphire arrives centered around a 1.4-inch screen that’s 36% larger than previous models in the lineup and comes surrounded in an even more durable diamond like carbon finish.

Delivering a capable array of sensors to your wrist, you’ll find everything from the onboard heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep tracking sensors, as well as the ability to keep track of altitude acclimation. On top of coming pre-loaded with TOPO maps and ski courses, there’s also GPS, a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and altimeter. Not to mention, 21-day battery life and all of the other usual fitness tracking features you’d expect. Head below for more.

One of the major selling points of the Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire is that it puts function well over form. The design is not only more rugged than other models on the market, but it’s far more capable than even even the likes of Apple Watch Ultra for those who want a truly capable fitness companion for everything from daily workouts to hiking, snowboarding, and other more intense activities.

Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire features:

With a big, sunlight-readable 1.4 inches display that’s 36% larger Than previous Fenix models, The Fenix 6x Pro and Fenix 6x sapphire multisport GPS Watches add mapping, music and more to your workouts. They offer training status, running and cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates. Both models feature a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature that helps keep your pacing strategy on track, Providing grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course.

