Sony LinkBuds S pair a lightweight build with ANC at second-best price of $143 (Reg. $198)

Amazon is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $142.99 shipped. Down from $198, these are now on sale for the first time since the holiday season at within $15 of the all-time low. Dropping by $55, these are now down to the second-best price yet, as well. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed. Its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Sony LinkBuds S features:

Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1. Ultra-clear call quality with Advanced Voice Signal Processing lets sound come in clear. Up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with charging case. Quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge.

