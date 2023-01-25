Hisense A6 series 4K Google TVs fall to best prices yet from $210 (Reg. $270+), more

Update: Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the 85-inch Hisense 85U7H Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at $1499.99 shipped. Regularly $2,500 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it has been hovering around the $1,600 or more range at Amazon over the last several months and is now delivering some serious value for a display this size. Standout features include a native 120Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant support, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Best Buy is now discounting a series of Hisense 2022 A6 4K Google TVs starting at $209.99 shipped for the 43-inch model. Down from the usual $270 going rate, this $60 discount is the lowest we’ve seen to date and the first markdown in months. It beats our previous mention by $20 in order to hit that best price ever status. There are also larger screen sizes available, as we break down below the fold. These recent 2022 TVs are centered around a 4K UHD panel which is backed by Dolby Vision HDR and 60Hz variable refresh rates. While this isn’t the most high-end of television sets, the entire lineup still provides Google TV features to supplement its four HDMI ports, onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. You can learn a bit more in our announcement coverage from last year, as well.

Hisense A6 Android TVs on sale:

Of course, if you’re looking to score a new home theater upgrade that is truly worthy of watching Super Bowl LVII on, we have you covered. Breaking down some of the more flagship offerings from the likes of Sony, Samsung, LG, and other top brands, some notable price cuts are live across nearly every make and model in our hub.

Hisense A6 2022 4K Google TV features:

The 2022 Hisense A6 series adds more picture quality enhancements and an operating system upgrade for the perfect 4K fit for consumers looking for options and affordability. Adding FilmMaker Mode reproduces movie content the way the director originally intended and adding Game Mode Plus with variable refresh rate at 4K 60Hz and auto low latency mode keeps the A6 series at pace with next generation game consoles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!