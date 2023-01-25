LG’s unique fabric-wrapped Objet OLED 4K gallery display hits new Amazon low at $1,498

We have spotted a solid price drop on one of LG’s 2022 model lifestyle 4K TV products. Amazon is now offering the LG 48-inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TV at $1,498 shipped. Regularly $1,799 directly from LG and more like $1,698 on Amazon, this unique display is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked since it launched last fall. The larger 55-inch model is at least $200 off as well, matching the Amazon low at $1,796.99 shipped. While certainly not for everyone, this 4K smart gallery-style display carries a series of standout features. On top of the 120Hz display and unique form-factor, it also features a textile finish that wraps around the back of the display where you will find a handy media shelf to neatly stow cables, streaming boxes, and whatever else might have otherwise cluttered up the look here. The cable ports that stretch down through the legs also help to mitigate messy wires and the like while a Magic remote and wall mount are also included in the package. Head below for more details.

Now clearly a design as unique as the model above isn’t going to work for everyone, but we fortunately have loads of other 4K TV deals live right now ahead of the Super Bowl. This morning saw a range of 2022 Hisense models go on sale starting from $210, delivering some particularly notable value on various Google TVs from the brand.

On top of that, we recently spent some time to gather up all of the different 4K displays marked down right now from all of the big brands, including everyone from Samsung, LG, and Sony to TCL, Amazon, and more. Pricing kicks off at $160 on the more modest models and ranges up to over $1,000 in savings on higher-end solutions, some of which even have bonus Visa gift card offers attached to the discounted prices. Browse through everything right here and swing by our home theater hub for all of your audio needs.

LG OLED Objet Posé Smart 4K TV features:

Designed to be both decorative and functional with rounded edges and a textile finish, this unique OLED TV instantly adds style to any room. Display gorgeous pieces of digital artwork on rotation to make any room an art gallery

Say goodbye to messy cables and accessories with a media shelf behind the display, detachable cable holders, and a cover that obscures the back of the OLED TV, giving it a sleek, minimalist look

Experience amazing, beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors, now even brighter*, thanks to LG’s 8 million self-lit OLED pixels

Engineered exclusively for LG, the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K adapts to the content you’re watching, automatically adjusting the TV’s settings for improved picture and sound quality

