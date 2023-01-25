LG’s UltraGear 34-inch curved 1440p 160Hz gaming monitor falls 26% to new low of $297

Amazon is now offering the latest LG UltraGear 34-inch Curved 1440p 160Hz Gaming Monitor for $296.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 26% discount, or solid $103 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model, beating the previous low by $3. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium support, this LG UltraGear monitor is the perfect addition to any gamer battlestation. The 21:9 aspect ratio is perfect for multitasking alongside widescreen gaming so you can be even more immersed in the content you’re watching or experiencing. This is further expanded by HDR10 support and 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. You will be able to connect to this display over the two HDMI ports and the single DisplayPort. Keep reading for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $63 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your monitor? We’re currently tracking the HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $90, the new all-time low. Coming equipped with HyperX Aqua switches with tactile actuation, you will have a keyboard featuring an aircraft-grade aluminum body. The PBT keycaps used here also feature side-printing so you can have long-term legibility. You also get per-key RGB backlighting which can be customized using the HyperX NGENUITY software. The detachable USB-C cable will make transporting the keyboard around easier with less risk of damaging the connection.

LG Ultragear 34-inch Curved 1440p 160Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Immerse yourself in the action with this ultra-wide, QHD curved monitor for gaming. See moving objects on the screen more clearly with a high native 160 Hz refresh rate and 1ms Motion Blur Reduction. AMD FreeSync Premium support virtually eliminates screen tearing and minimize stutter in high-resolution and fast-paced games for a fast and fluid gaming experience with supported video cards. Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag and elevates your gameplay, allowing you to respond to your opponents quickly, while Black Stabilizer allows you to see them more clearly in the dark. Use the Crosshair feature for enhanced vision and precision in first-person shooters. Adjust the tilt, height, and pivot for the best ergonomics, ensuring that you have the most comfortable viewing position to play your games.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!