MSI’s Creator 15 Professional Laptop with RTX 3080 graphics falls 23% in return to low of $1,799

Amazon is currently offering the MSI Creator 15 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Professional Laptop for $1,799 shipped. Normally going for $2,349, this 23% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This is also only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low. The Creator 15 will come running Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and will be powered by the 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H octa-core processor and RTX 3080 graphics. The 15.6-inch 4K 60Hz OLED display is Calman Verified, features 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and comes with DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifcation for creative work. Wi-Fi 6E, a single USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an HDMI output round out this professional machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $809.50 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The processor is the same but the graphics are stepped down fairly significantly. The screen is also the same size at 15.6 inches, and drops to a 1080p resolution while stepping up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to add more ports to the MSI laptop above? You could pick up the just-released Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub marked down to $160. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme. The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected laptop, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals.

MSI Creator 15 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX3080 Professional Laptop features:

OLED Display: The 15.6″ UHD OLED 100% DCI-P3 display offers true color and contrast, whether you are designing your next project or gaming.

Supercharged Graphics: The MSI Creator 15 is powered by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, breezes through today’s most demanding creative workflow tasks.

Crafted To Be Portable: Packed with an immense amount of power in a lightweight chassis, so you can work on the go.

Creators Rejoice: MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Trinityplus Technology ensures optimal thermal dissipation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!