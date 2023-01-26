Apple’s Magic Keyboard outfits your 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $300 (Save $49)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299.99 shipped in the more recent white colorway. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at a $49 discount and the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly 2 months. This is right around the third-best discount to date and a fairly rare chance to save over the past few months. Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in a slick white design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re more of an artist, Apple Pencil 2 might be a better buy for complementing your iPad Pro. The accessory delivers one of the best stylus experiences on the market at $121, and even comes outfitted with some new tricks thanks to the hover features on the M2 iPad lineup. It’s also a more affordable alternative to the lead deal for improving your iPadOS experience.

Today’s lead deal is quite well-timed to pair with the discounts we’re tracking on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Marking down several different storage capacity configurations, these ongoing price cuts deliver the best prices we’ve seen across some of the higher-end models. With at least $100 in savings attached, some offerings are even seeing even more sizable $200 price cuts to pair with the Magic Keyboard above.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

