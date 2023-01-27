Don’t need Touch ID? Apple’s prev-gen. full-size Magic Keyboard just dropped to $100

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation Magic Keyboard with the Numeric Keypad for $99.98 shipped. Regularly $129 directly from Apple and elsewhere, this is $4 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. It also comes within $1 of the best price we have tracked on Amazon and marks the first notable price since the holidays last year. It might not be the latest model with built-in Touch ID, but that one starts at over $175 right now. And if you’re anything like me, the Touch ID is really more of a fun, novel feature when it comes to a personal Apple keyboard you’re just using at home anyway. The expected built-in battery with Lightning charging is in place here alongside the numeric pad extension on the right side. A notable option for spreadsheet work or even working in pro apps like Logic, this is one of the more affordable ways to land a full size Apple keyboard. Head below for additional details.

However, if you don’t need the Numeric extension there, you can save a few bucks on the standard-issue Magic Keyboard right now via Amazon. Otherwise, consider forgoing the Apple versions altogether for a Mac-ready Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $34 and keep the $66 in your pocket instead.

While we are talking Apple accessories, if you’re look to outfit your iPad Pro setup with a first-party typing solution, we have a solid deal to check out. Apple’s Magic Keyboard, compatible with the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, is now $49 off the going rate at $300 shipped. Delivering USB-C charging alongside the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, this is the best price we have tracked din months. All fo the details you need are right here.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad connects wirelessly to your Mac, iPad, or iPhone via Bluetooth. And the rechargeable internal battery means no loose batteries to replace. It pairs quickly with your device so you can get to work right away. Magic Keyboard delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. Its extended layout features document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys.

