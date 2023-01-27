New low hits Apple’s MagSafe Leather iPhone 14 Plus case in Forest Green at $44, plus more

Amazon is now offering the official Apple iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe starting from $44.25 shipped in select colroways. Regularly $59 directly from Apple, at Amazon, and elsewhere, this is up to 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. The Forest Green colorway is now at a new Amazon all-time low and the Midnight variant is within about $1 of the best we have tracked there. They are made from specially tanned and finished leather designed to be “soft to the touch and develop a natural patina over time.” Alongside “thousands of hours of testing,” you’ll also find built-in magnets for a solid connection to the plethora of MagSafe accessories we feature around here everyday: “when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.” Head below for more details.

Alongside rare price drops on the MUJJO Leather MagSafe iPhone 14 cases at up to 37% off – full hands-on review here – and CASETiFY’s first Disney iPhone 14 cases we featured recently, you’ll want to browse through our roundup for a better look at what’s out there.

Every year we gather up all of the best iPhone cases for Apple’s latest releases into one handy post so you can quickly browse through the most notable options on the internet. Whether it’s a high-end leather case or a more affordable variant that hits above its pay-grade, you’ll want to at least browse through to see if anything catches your eye.

Another notable resource on this front is our yearly picks for the best of the best. From wallet-style folios and leather covers to the most unique options around, you’ll find our top picks for the best iPhone 14 cases in 2022 across various categories right here.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Plus, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style.

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14 Plus, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!