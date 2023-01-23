Rare deals on MUJJO Leather MagSafe iPhone 14 cases deliver up to 37% in savings from $34

MUJJO has now launched a Winter Sale, delivering up to 25% off a range of its leather iPhone 14 cases and some even deeper deals over at Amazon. The brand released its collection of covers for Apple’s latest handsets shortly after they were unveiled and right before landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases on the market. We have since had a chance to go hands-on with them as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series, coming away impressed by the stitching details, leather feel, microfiber interior, and machined metal buttons. The only real sore spot for some here is going to be the price tag, but much of the lineup just got even more affordable. Head below for more details.

MUJJO Leather MagSafe iPhone 14 case deals

Last we heard from the brand it was unveiling its new MagSafe wallet with hidden spring mechanisms and silicone grip. But today it’s all about the matching iPhone 14 leather cases. Available in both standard leather or the model with a built-in wallet pocket on the back, these are some of the best prices we have tracked, the first deal since the Black Friday offerings, and the lowest we can find.

Regularly from $54, you’ll find all of the models marked down on this landing page now starting from $41.25 via the brand’s official site. However, shipping prices vary by location on the MUJJO site and some of these deals have now carried over to Amazon with even better prices. While the selection in terms of color (black, blue and brown) and iPhone model isn’t quite as extensive, pricing starts at $33.95 shipped from trusted third-party sellers with Amazon fulfillment right now. So be sure to check out this page for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus options before you dive into the direct sale prices here.

Again, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from these cases right here and be sure to swing by today’s fresh new Anker sale for all of your charging needs.

MUJJO Full Leather MagSafe Case for iPhone 14 features:

Quality Crafted iPhone 14 Case. Slim profile, iPhone 14 case protective fully wrapped in premium leather. MagSafe iPhone 14 case, machined metal buttons, Japanese microfiber. Design praised in Forbes, New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar. Perfect everyday iPhone 14 protective case.

Gold Rated iPhone 14 Leather Case. Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully. Rated Gold for environmental standards. Soft leather iPhone 14 case leather acquires unique patina. Rich colors enhanced with oil treatment.

iPhone 14 MagSafe Case. Magnetic tech built into the Apple 14 case for fast wireless charging. Compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Remarkably Simple Phone Cases for iPhone 14. Dyed machined metal buttons match the leather. Rear-camera lense, screen protected with raised bezel. Japanese microfiber satin-like interior.

