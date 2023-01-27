Add Blue’s Yeti X Professional USB Condenser Microphone to your streaming setup for $120

Amazon is now offering the Blue Yeti X Professional USB Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, this 29% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This condenser microphone can be set up and ready to go within minutes of unboxing. With the onboard mute toggle and headphone monitoring port, this microphone is perfect for those wanting to get into streaming. You’ll be able to select four different pickup patterns that give ultimate flexibility in any recording environment. With the Blue VO!CE software, you can record high-quality audio and add enhanced effects to the output. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Those who are looking at building out their streaming setup may be searching for an upgraded mounting system compared to the desk stand that is included with the Blue Yeti. You can grab this InnoGear Microphone Arm Stand for $25. This kit comes with a microphone arm, a 3/8- to 5/8-inch adapter, and some cable ties to keep organized. While working with the Blue Yeti, you’ll be able to upgrade your microphone without needing a whole new arm with how adaptable this kit is.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your monitor? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $129.50, the new second-best price. The K70 PRO MINI comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The SLIPSTREAM wireless technology includes compatibility with PC, Mac, Xbox, and Playstation with Bluetooth support for even further platform compatibility.

Blue Yeti X Professional USB Condenser Microphone features:

Four-Capsule Array – Capture Legendary Blue Broadcast Sound With Greater Focus And Clarity Than Ever For Professional Streaming, Podcasting And Youtube

High-Res Led Metering – Visualize Your Voice Level At A Glance And Adjust Up Or Down For Powerful, Broadcast Quality Sound

Multi-Function Smart Knob – Fine-Tune Your On-Stream Sound With Easy-Access Controls For Mic Gain, Mute, Headphone Volume And Blend

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!