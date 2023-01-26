CORSAIR’s K70 PRO MINI Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard falls to $129.50

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.59 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 19% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this model. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday when it went for $9.50 lower. The K70 PRO MINI comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The SLIPSTREAM wireless technology includes compatibility with PC, Mac, Xbox, and Playstation with Bluetooth support for even further platform compatibility. On a single charge, you can see up to 32 hours of battery life with RGB lighting. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $42. Unlike the CORSAIR option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the CORSAIR one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your monitor as well? We’re currently tracking the LG UltraGear 34-inch Curved 1440p 160Hz Gaming Monitor marked down to $297, the new all-time low price. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium support, this LG UltraGear monitor is the perfect addition to any gamer battlestation. The 21:9 aspect ratio is perfect for multitasking alongside widescreen gaming so you can be even more immersed in the content you’re watching or experiencing. This is further expanded by HDR10 support and 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. You will be able to connect to this display over the two HDMI ports and the single DisplayPort.

CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – White is big on both performance and customization, connecting with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, Bluetooth®, or USB. CHERRY MX Red mechanical keyswitches are easily swappable with any MX-compatible switches for a customized gaming and typing experience. Durable PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO keycaps and an aluminum frame are illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting with a 360° LightEdge. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits keystrokes up to 8x faster over USB wired mode. With up to 200 hours of battery life, the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS delivers customized performance, no strings attached.

