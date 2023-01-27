Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Backlighting System falls 53% to new low of $80 (Reg. $170)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Backlighting System for $79.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $170, this 53% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $10. Similarly to its TV backlighting system, you will have a camera that looks at the colors on your monitor and changes the RGBIC LED lightstrip and bars to cast ambient lighting on your wall. The lightstrip included here is really best suited for monitors between 24 and 32 inches in size with curvatures no greater than 1500R. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi in addition to supporting Alexa and Assistant integration which will allow for hands-free control of the lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have just an RGB light strip, you could instead grab the Govee Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $26 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll have two 16.4-foot RGB lightstrip rolls to decorate your room. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors and brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. Want to decorate your gaming setup or office with some smart lighting? We’re currently tracking a 1-day deal on the 7-panel Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Smarter Kit marked down to $150, the lowest price we can find. Among some of our favorite options in the smart lighting category, these HomeKit and Thread-enabled Nanoleaf Shapes deliver a more than compelling option for folks looking to add some creative and intelligent lighting to just about any space. Alexa and Assistant control are joined by the ability to customize both the layout on your wall as well a series of unique lighting effects – they can dance to the beat of your tunes, sync with Razer Chroma devices, and more.

Govee DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Backlighting System features:

Game-Match Technology: Experience pro-level gaming lighting that makes your gameplay feel more epic. With 4 specialized game-match modes (FPS, RPG, MOBA, Racing), the lights will reflect the color elements on your screen in real-time without dropping your frame rates.

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Inspired by futuristic elements in the virtual world, Govee Envisual technology is designed to transform your battle station to the next level beyond light effects. Moreover, the all-in-one hub+camera makes arranging multiple cables a thing of the past.

Ultimate App Control: Create your dream setup with countless customization options on Govee Home App, including the DreamView feature to pair your Govee lights to react with the gaming lights. There’s also an in-app tutorial to complete the installation in half the time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!