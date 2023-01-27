Nanoleaf’s HomeKit/Thread-enabled smart hexagon light panel set now $150 ($50 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 7-panel Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, like it currently fetches directly from Nanoleaf, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see this kit drop down lower back in December, today’s deal is matching the official Black Friday deal before that and is now at the lowest price we can find at well below the Amazon listing. Among some of our favorite options in the smart lighting category, these HomeKit and Thread-enabled Nanoleaf Shapes deliver a more than compelling option for folks looking to add some creative and intelligent lighting to just about any space. Alexa and Assistant control are joined by the ability to customize both the layout on your wall as well a series of unique lighting effects – they can dance to the beat of your tunes, sync with Razer Chroma devices, and more. Hit up our announcement coverage and head below for more.

If you’re looking for some smart lighting more geared towards your home entertainment center, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Govee’s DreamView RGB LED system is worth a closer look. Consisting of a camera set, rope lighting, and a pair of light bars, this system is now $50 off the going rate at $100 shipped and you can get a complete rundown of what it is capable of right here.

We are also still tracking a solid deal on the brand’s Glide Tri setup. Akin to the Nanoleaf Shapes, Govee’s Glide Tri Smart RGBIC Light Panels provide a series of triangle light panels you can control with your voice or a smartphone. Now also going for $150 shipped, down from the regular $200, you’ll receive 10-panels taking this route as opposed to the seven you get on today’s featured offer. Swing by our smart home hub for more.

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic. Transform your favorite songs into dancing symphonies of color and light. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your panels react to music of all genres in real-time. Try the Pop Rocks Rhythm Scene and watch your lights move to the beat.

